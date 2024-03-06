NYPD hunting for 2 suspects in armed robbery of Bronx jewelry store

NEW YORK -- The owner of a Bronx jewelry store spoke out Wednesday after his shop was robbed the night before of nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise. Police are searching for the two suspects who they say also assaulted an elderly employee.

CBS New York has obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows the entire incident unfold.

The footage shows a 74-year-old man shoved and hit in the head as he tries to fight off two armed men robbing Kings and Queens Jewelry along Fordham Road.

"I was sitting there at that chair. Two guys came in," owner Abdurrahman Mian said.

Mian said he was caught by surprise when the two men rushed into the store with guns on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

One suspect is seen on video attacking the elderly employee, who suffered minor injuries. The other suspect is seen jumping over the showcase and grabbing jewelry.

The two suspects then ran out of the store. no arrests have been made.

The owner said he believes the suspects had been in the store before to scope things out, adding they took off Tuesday night with 12 jewelry pads that specifically contained heavy chains and expensive pendants.

"He must come here before, did the homework, check everything, where the heavy stuff are," Mian said.

A member of the Pakistani community in the Bronx, Mian has been in the jewelry business for 30 years. He said Tuesday was the first time he had experienced a robbery.

"We never even had a fight in the store. Our customers are really good to us," Mian said.

Despite the incident, he said he'll continue to serve his customers.

"We're here. We're going to be here. We're not going nowhere," Mian said.