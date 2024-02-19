Trio robs NYC Gucci store

NEW YORK - A Manhattan Gucci store was the scene of a robbery in the middle of the day Monday.

It happened just after noon at the Gucci store on West 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District.

Police said two men and a woman walked into the store and ordered the store clerk to lie on the floor. Witnesses told police one suspect appeared to have a weapon, but they never saw it.

The suspects stole luggage and other items, left the store and jumped into a Honda CRV and drove off westbound on 14th Street.

"I live across the street and haven't heard of it locally at all, but it's really scary," one person said.

"With a holiday and everybody being out. There's so many kids out today, there's no school. It's so terrifying. I can't imagine being in there with my kid," said another.

No one was hurt.

Police said the robbery does not appear to be part of a pattern.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.