The NYPD says they hired over 2 dozen officers illegally. How did they get through the vetting process?

The New York City Police Department says an internal investigation found over two dozen officers were illegally hired after they allegedly lied on their applications and failed critical backgrounds checks.

Sources say the NYPD is investigating the former head of the unit who oversaw hiring. Inspector Terrell Anderson is accused of overriding what the department considers disqualifications. The inspector allegedly pushed through at least 31 candidates who failed psych or character evaluations.

The issue has left some wondering how applicants are vetted.

CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi takes a closer look at the NYPD's hiring process.

Investigators delve into recruits' pasts

Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD lieutenant, broke down the steps.

"Every candidate is assigned one investigator," he said. "The one investigator can have upwards of 50 to 100 candidates that are looking to become police officers."

The assigned investigator checks local and federal databases, looking into the recruits' pasts, everything from their driving history to education and employment.

Next is the psych evaluation, which consists of an in-person interview and a test with more than 1,000 questions. Porcher said some of the questions include, "Have you ever had a fight with someone before? Did you ever want to kill someone? Did you ever want to kill yourself?"

Once the file is complete, it's sent to a sergeant to make a recommendation.

Next, a lieutenant reviews the findings.

Inspector has a comprehensive breakdown on why applicants failed

The final step is the inspector. Porcher says they have discretion.

"It's not just the one violation or the one arrest. You have to look at the totality of the situation as it relates to this individual," he said.

Porcher said he's confident the current hiring system would catch if an applicant has a prior conviction.

"The inspector who was the commanding officer in the applicant processing division had a comprehensive breakdown on who failed and why they failed," he said. "He elected to disregard that and move forward."

In a statement, the inspector's union said Anderson "was under tremendous pressure to fill NYPD recruit classes. He had a careful review process and didn't place candidates with diagnosed mental health issues in any classes."

"It's safe to say that we need a more comprehensive lens into what happened before we can say, OK, this was a bad thing or this was good thing," Porcher said. "Just on the surface level, you know, it doesn't look good."

Anderson is still employed with the NYPD, but back in May, he was transferred to the Housing Division. Now, he has no oversight on hiring.

He could still face departmental charges, according to police sources.

CBS News New York left Anderson a message late Friday but has not yet heard back.