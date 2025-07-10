31 NYPD officers to be relieved of duties after being hired illegally, internal investigation finds

More than two dozen New York City police officers will soon be out of a job.

The department said Thursday 31 officers were hired illegally and will be relieved of their duties. CBS News New York has learned they have 24 hours to resign or they will be fired.

"Following an internal investigation, the NYPD recently identified officers who joined the department in the past two years despite receiving final notices of disqualification during the application process, which is a violation of the law. The department was not legally allowed to hire these individuals and was forced to inform them that they could no longer continue as members of the NYPD," the department said in a statement.

According to police sources, the applicants in question had multiple disqualifying offenses, including:

Lying about criminal convictions

Lying about previous arrests

Lying about being terminated from previous jobs

Multiple arrests

Criminal summonses

Driver's licenses suspended due to significant traffic violations

Darrin Porcher is a former NYPD lieutenant and current faculty member at Pace University.

"If the allegations are investigated and they're deemed to be credible or 'true,' then these individuals should not be police officers," Porcher said.

However, Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry released a statement criticizing what he called the NYPD's "broken hiring process," saying some of the hires were made more than 18 months ago.

"As far as they know, they were qualified to be New York City police officers because the NYPD hired and trained them. It is an absolute travesty that the department is trying to cover its tracks by summarily forcing them off the job, without affording them the same appeals process available to other applicants," Hendry said, in part. "We are exploring all legal options to protect our members' rights and hold the NYPD accountable for this complete management failure."

Thursday's revelations come in the midst of a mass exodus at the department. Data from 2023 shows hundreds more officers left the force than joined. In response, the NYPD this year reduced the number of college credits required to become an officer.

"In 2023, this requirement led to the disqualification of 29% of NYPD applicants, meaning we turned away 2,275 potential officers. We can't afford to do that any longer," Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.