NYPD: Glenn Hirsch charged with murder in deadly shooting of delivery worker Zhiwen Yan

NEW YORK -- More than a month after a food delivery worker was gunned down on the job in Queens, police have made an arrest in his death.

The NYPD says 51-year-old Glenn Hirsch has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the deadly shooting of Zhiwen Yan.

The 45-year-old father of three was shot and killed on April 30 while delivering food in Forest Hills.

Police identified a disgruntled customer as a possible person of interest in the case.

The restaurant owner told CBS2 the customer had been seeking retribution since last November because he didn't get enough duck sauce with an order -- first vandalizing Yan's car, then menacing him with a gun.

"He paid for the food," owner Kai Yang told CBS2 shortly after Yan's death. "Twenty minutes later, he came back, tried to ask for a refund. We told him we can't take back the food because of COVID, and he started using racist language."

Yan's widow, Eva Zhao, spent the past month pleading for justice for her late husband.

"I feel scared that if we do not catch this criminal, if he murders someone again. I really don't want to see another family go through the same kind of pain," Zhao said earlier this week.

Neighbors said Yan was always on the move, working dawn to dusk every day at the restaurant, trying to provide his children with a better life.