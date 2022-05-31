Watch CBS News
Local News

New report due out today on anti-Asian violence and hate crimes in New York City

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Report expected on anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC
Report expected on anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC 00:25

NEW YORK -- A new report is set to be released Tuesday on anti-Asian hate and violence in New York City. 

The Asian American Bar Association will unveil its study at 10 a.m. from the offices of a Midtown law firm. 

Among those in attendance will be widow of a Queens food delivery worker shot to death earlier this month. She is still pushing for an arrest in the case. 

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is also expected to attend. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.