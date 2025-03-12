NYPD detective shoots man armed with box cutter in Brooklyn, police say

Man armed with box cutter shot by NYPD detective in Brooklyn, police say

A New York City Police detective shot a man armed with a box cutter in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. near Utica Avenue and Avenue K in the Flatlands neighborhood.

Video shows suspect throwing object at passing vehicle, police say

According to police, video shows a man driving eastbound on Avenue K when a pedestrian on the street corner appears to throw an object at the car. The driver then stopped and got out of his vehicle to confront the pedestrian.

Two detectives in civilian clothes were driving an unmarked car in the area when police say they saw the two men arguing.

When the detectives got out of their vehicle and approached the men, police say they noticed the pedestrian was holding a box cutter.

Police say the detectives identified themselves and repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon, but the suspect refused.

The suspect then allegedly walked away from the officers and tried to re-engage in his argument with the driver. The detective stepped between the two men, but the man armed with the box cutter allegedly continued to advance on the detective and the other civilian.

Suspect in critical condition after being shot by police

The detective then fired one shot, striking the suspect in the torso.

"This person came within three to four feet of our detective with a box cutter out in his hand, refused numerous directives to drop the weapon, so the officer felt that he was an immediate threat to himself and to the person this subject was originally trying to stab," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Officers immediately rendered first aid and called EMS, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect had three previous encounters with the NYPD involving mental illness back in 2017 and 2018.

The detectives were taken to a local hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Police say the incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

