NYPD touts record lows in shootings, shooting victims, and murders for first 9 months of the year

The NYPD has set more records in its fight against crime.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Tuesday that there have been the fewest number of shootings, shooting victims, and murders in New York City's recorded history for the first nine months of the year.

Record lows in shootings, shooting victims, and murders

So far this year, there have been 489 shooting incidents citywide. During the same period in 2025, there were 553, which set a record at the time.

There have been 594 shooting victims so far this year, another record low. The previous record for the same period was 694, which was set in both 2018 and 2025.

So far this year, the NYPD said there have been 203 murders. That too beats the previous record of 215 for the same period, which was set in 2017.

In addition to setting records year-to-date, the NYPD touted its results in the third quarter of 2026. During that period, there were 167 shooting incidents, a record low. The prior record of 283 in the same period was set in 2018. There were 73 murders in the third quarter, the NYPD said, down from the previous record of 79 set in 2017.

"These historic results continue to be driven by our precision policing strategy, taking illegal guns off the street, dismantling the gangs driving violence and putting officers exactly where and when the data tells us they are needed most," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said the achievement is all the more remarkable because of the extensive number of high-security, high-profile events over the summer, including the World Cup, the NBA Finals, the Knicks ticker-tape parade and the July 4th celebrations, as well as the commemoration of 25 years since 9/11, among other events.

"This city gave the NYPD an extraordinary test and our cops answered it with historic results," Tisch said.

She added that the NYPD has taken more than 4,000 illegal guns off the street so far this year.

Major crimes overall are down

The NYPD said major crime citywide dropped 9.4% in the third quarter, and 6.6% overall so far this year. The largest drops in crime were seen in the Bronx, with an 11.9% drop versus the same period last year.

"Over the last year from January until the end of August, our city recorded 5,000 fewer reported crimes than it did in the same eight months of 2025," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

The mayor also touted August's crime statistics in the subway system.

"Our subway system recorded zero rapes, shooting incidents, or shooting victims throughout the entire month of August. In August, we made history with the fewest robberies on transit ever recorded in that month. And we've achieved these record lows as ridership reaches highs not seen since the pandemic," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said a similar reduction in crime could be seen in the city's public housing system.

"As the weather begins to cool, crime has continued to drop. I am proud to announce that we have recorded the fewest shooting incidents and victims of any September in New York City history. As we close out the third quarter, we do so with the fewest murders ever recorded in the first nine months of the year. Year-to-date, murders are down nearly 20%," Mamdani said.

Hate crimes, rape are ticking up

While the overall trend lines in crime appear to be going down, there are exceptions - hate crimes and rape.

Hate crimes were up 12.6% in the third quarter, and 12.9% year-to-date, with a combined total of 463 confirmed hate crimes so far this year.

"The most striking trend continues to be antisemitic hate crimes. So far this year, 53% of all confirmed hate crimes have targeted Jewish New Yorkers, despite Jews making up only roughly 10% of the city's population. Those numbers are deeply concerning," Tisch said. "On the eve of the third anniversary of October 7th, we renew our pledge to Jewish institutions that they will not be left to protect themselves without a strong partner in the NYPD."

"Year-to-date, antisemitic hate crimes are up 1.2%. Anti-Muslim hate crimes are up 77.8%. Anti-Hispanic hate crimes are up 88.3%, and gender-based hate crimes are up 122.2%," Mamdani said.

In addition to hate crimes, rape is also up.

"Now rape is the other crime category that's up year-to-date, increasing four% compared to last year. Roughly one-quarter of the rapes reported this year involve crimes that occurred in prior years, meaning survivors are coming forward to report sexual violence that previously went unreported," Tisch said. "We want survivors to come forward. We want these crimes reported. And when survivors do come forward, the NYPD will investigate those cases and connect them with the support and the services that they need."

Mamdani praised the efforts of the NYPD.

"Across the five boroughs are tens of thousands of NYPD officers who protect and serve at every hour of the day. They walk the beat in the searing sun and the chilling cold. They ride our subways and patrol our harbor. And they are so often the people that New Yorkers turn to in times of need," Mamdani said. "It is not an accident that we are together today to celebrate crime dropping across our city, across nearly every major category. It is a direct result of thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers who have made enormous, unseen sacrifices on behalf of one another, and on behalf of the city that we all love."