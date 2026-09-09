Suspect in attack at NYC synagogue to be arraigned on federal hate crime charges

The man accused of storming Central Synagogue in New York City, shouting antisemitic and racial slurs, is expected to be arraigned in federal court.

Larry Montes, 46, is due Wednesday in New York Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.

Police said Montes violently interrupted a Shabbat service in August.

Montes rushed toward the rabbi, claiming he was "God," vandalized property, called about 375 worshippers "fake Jews" and hit a 63-year-old woman in the face, according to prosecutors. He also headbutted and spit on a Black security guard who was trying to remove him, lawyers said.

Prosecutors said Montes admitted to the crime afterward and said it was religiously motivated. He allegedly said he had a strong animus toward Jewish and Black people, according to the district attorney's office.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Jewish community and interfaith leaders.

"Jewish families will not to be told to accept fear as the price of practicing their faith in New York City," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch previously said.

He is facing state charges including aggravated harassment and assault, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

He is expected to be arraigned on federal charges, including two counts of committing hate crimes. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.