4 NYPD officers hurt in crash while responding to call in Queens

By Elijah Westbrook
Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy award-winning journalist. He joined CBS News New York in January 2022.
Two NYPD vehicles collided late Monday night in Queens, sending four officers to the hospital. Police say the officers were responding to a 911 call at the time. 

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Beach 34th Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Edgemere. 

NYPD cruisers left mangled after collision

westbrook-830a-pkg-poli-wcbseo5a-hi-res-still.jpg
Two NYPD vehicles collided late Monday night in Queens, sending four officers to the hospital. CBS News New York

From the aftermath, it appeared to be a serious crash. Two police vehicles were badly damaged from the collision. The mangled mess has since been towed away. 

The four officers -- two from each vehicle -- were rushed to the hospital where they were said to be recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

CBS News New York asked police for more information about the call the officers were responding to, but all we have been told is they were "responding to a crime in progress."

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story. 

