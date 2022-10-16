NYPD continues search for suspect in Bronx subway-push incident

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man who shoved a subway rider in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the suspect lurking behind the 26-year-old victim on Saturday just before noon at the 149th Street station.

Police say without provocation, he pushed the man off the platform as a northbound 6 train was rolling in.

Witnesses jumped into action and pulled the man back up just in time. He had only minor injuries.

The suspect ran away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.