NYPD: 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett dies in shooting on subway in Far Rockaway, no arrests
NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old died after he was shot in the chest on a moving subway train Friday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens.
Investigators said an argument between groups of teens on the southbound A train escalated as the train approached the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station just before 4 p.m.
Police identified the teen at Jayjon Burnett. Good Samaritans reportedly pulled him onto the platform, where first responders performed CPR.
Burnett was rushed to Cohen Children's Hospital, but did not survive.
Police are still looking for suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Fatal shooting marks 8th homicide in MTA system this year
The investigation continues following the shooting death of a 15-year-old on a subway train in Queens on Friday afternoon.
Police say an argument between two groups that started on the street spilled onto the train. It then escalated and at some point, before the A train pulled into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station, someone opened fire.
The shooting marked an especially dangerous month for MTA commuters. There have now been four deaths in transit in the last two weeks, from stabbings to shootings, CBS2's Alecia Reid reported.
During rush hour, a heated argument on the southbound train turned deadly.
"He's only 15," Far Rockaway resident Ray Jay Durand said of the victim.
Police say someone pulled out a gun and shot the teenager once in the chest. It isn't clear if the two groups knew each other.
"Whether this had any gang or crew nexus to it, that is an avenue that will be explored," NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said.
The boy was taken off the train by a good Samaritan when it pulled into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station. Two officers on patrol immediately administered first aid. He later died at the hospital, Reid reported.
"It's like too much," Far Rockaway resident Ricardo Rankisson said of the gun violence plaguing the city.
"It's just horrible, horrible," added Charlton D'Souza of the group Passengers United.
It was the eighth homicide to happen in the MTA system this year. All of the suspects in the previous seven killings have been arrested. Right now, straphangers are on edge.
"I take the train and you never know. It could happen to me. It could happen to anyone," Far Rockaway resident Aaliyah Polanco said.
As the investigation continues, authorities say they are interviewing witnesses and checking every piece of surveillance footage.
"We're downloading video now to try and figure out who this perpetrator was," said Richard Davey, president of NYC Transit.
NYPD holds news conference on subway shooting
Police say the 15-year-old killed in Friday afternoon's subway shooting in Queens died after two groups started fighting on an A train.
Investigators believe the attack was not random and are still looking for the shooter. As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported, the violence is part of a disturbing trend in the transit system.
Police say this is the eighth MTA homicide to happen this year, and the fourth in the last two weeks.
The train station remains closed as police investigate the circumstances behind the shooting.
During a news conference Friday night, police said two groups of teens started arguing on the southbound A train. The altercation escalated and just before 4 p.m. someone pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old boy once in the chest.
He was pulled off the train by good Samaritan when it pulled into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station. Two officers on patrol immediately administered first aid, police said. The victim was then rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Detectives are downloading videos to try and determine who pulled the trigger.
"What is the motivation? That's being investigated, whether this had a gang or crew nexus to it. That will be explored, but that's still to be determined," NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said.
The deadly incident happened on a busy Friday afternoon while people were commuting from work and school. Police are urging people who were on the train at the time to call CrimeStoppers with any information that could possibly help find the shooter.
Teen succumbs to his injuries as investigation continues
The scene remains very active and the train station remains closed as police investigate the shooting.
It happened just before 4 p.m. on a busy Friday afternoon when people were commuting after work and school.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest on a moving southbound A train.
A witness who called 911 said a number of kids dragged the teenager out of the train after he was shot, and that at one point the child had a seizure.
Police performed CPR at the scene before he was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The homicide was within the confines of the 101st precinct. The train remains at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station while detectives continue their investigation.
"You see what's going on. People randomly shooting innocent people. Kids shooting kids. These people waiting for their son to come home. If they didn't get the news, they'll get it. Now what?" one person said.
Commuters should expect delays for the next few hours. A train service between Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue and Broad Channel have been suspended in both directions. Some southbound A trains will end at Euclid Avenue.
Alternative modes of transportation include the Q22, Q52 or Q53 buses.
Teen in critical condition
The teen has been rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. Watch CBS2's Dan Rice's report in the video above.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Police: 15-year-old shot on train
Police say 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon on board an "A" subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens.
It happened around 3:47 p.m. at Beach 22nd Street and Mott Avenue.
A 911 caller said kids dragged the teen from the train.
There was no immediate word on the teen's condition.
Police were seen performing CPR on the teen.