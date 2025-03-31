Vandals step on NYPD vehicles, smash windshields at Queens car meetup

The NYPD is searching for a group seen on video damaging three police vehicles over the weekend in Ozone Park, Queens.

Video circulating on social media shows the group approach one marked SUV and two unmarked cars that were blocking the street with their emergency lights on. Some in the crowd are seen using traffic cones to shatter the windshields, and some are even seen climbing on top of the vehicles.

Police said it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at Rockaway Boulevard and 97th Avenue.

The NYPD is searching for a group seen on video damaging three police vehicles over the weekend in Ozone Park, Queens. NYPD

The Ozone Park Residents Block Association wrote a letter to state and local officials, saying this was another incident of illegal car meetups in the area. The group is calling for a tactical response team and for the DOT to install a center median in certain locations.

"Once again, our Ozone Park community is under siege by unruly groups who believe they can take over our streets, taunt residents, and openly challenge the NYPD. It is deeply troubling that these reckless gatherings are becoming a recurring issue, with participants flagrantly blocking roads, recording their activities, and broadcasting them on social media," Ozone Park Residents Block Association President Sam Esposito wrote in the letter.

CBS News New York has covered several car meetups over the years throughout New York City and on Long Island, where spectators can now face criminal charges.

Investigators released photos of the people they're searching for in this latest incident. Some are wearing neon safety vests, and many have their faces covered with some type of mask.

Police said the suspects left the scene in several vehicles. They are wanted for reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.