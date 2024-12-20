Illegal street race spectators can be jailed under Suffolk County's new law

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- A new law on Long Island allows police to arrest spectators at street takeovers, not just drivers at the illegal meetups.

Suffolk County Police will no longer treat spectators at the late-night car meetups as innocent bystanders. Under the new law, anyone watching within 200 feet can be charged.

Suffolk lawmakers say enough is enough

The Suffolk County Legislature approved the new law unanimously, putting it into effect immediately.

The law expands who in the crowds police can arrest. It defines "participants" as anyone who organizes or promotes, acts as a starter, blocks streets, bets on the outcome, films or is even present at the event.

Those charged face six months in jail and a $600 fine. Drivers participating can continue to have their cars seized.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said he signed the bill into law after a woman was hit by a car and a police officer was attacked.

"This is nonsense, because you're putting a lot of people at risk," Romaine said. "We're not going to put up with this."

Some say the new law unfairly targets people

Tavion Baker, an Islip resident who recorded video of a street takeover, has concerns about the new law.

"People are surrounded, very wide and in a circle, and a lot of times nobody gets hurt," Baker said, "and I think that's unfair that they should be able to get arrested for it."

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney says the crime is to be "knowingly present" or "promoting the criminal conduct and then posting it online."

"We're not going to just sit here and allow our streets to be taken over," Tierney said.

Suffolk Police already had a special unit dedicated to cracking down on street racing.