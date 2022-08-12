Watch CBS News
NYPD cars collide responding to Brooklyn shooting; 4 officers hospitalized

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two police cars collided overnight on their way to a shooting in Brooklyn. 

The crash sent four officers to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. 

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on East 24th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. 

Police said the officers were responding to gunshots that rang out on Ocean Avenue. 

CBS2 spoke with residents who heard the crash. One man pointed to safety issues at the intersection, saying collisions tend to take place often. 

"There's a playground a block away. I'd be concerned for the kids who are around, lots of cars, lots of speeding," the man named Benjamin said. "There should be more stop lights around the playground. We do have those cameras in effect now as of August. With the speed cameras, I think that everybody is going to drive a little safer."

The crash remains under investigation, and it's unclear if speed was a factor.

As for the shooting the officers were responding to, police have not released many details but said no one was hurt. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 5:21 AM

