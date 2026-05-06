NYPD captain appears to call Mamdani "expendable" and "an embarrassment" in video from protest

An NYPD captain has been transferred after video surfaced of him criticizing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Democrats while on duty and in uniform, in apparent violation of department policy.

Capt. James Wilson was the second in command at the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Wilson was among the NYPD personnel who responded to an anti-ICE protest outside Wyckoff Medical Center Saturday night. Some 200 protesters had gathered there to protest ICE's detention of Chidozie Wilson Okeke. The crowd remained at the hospital from about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night until 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Video posted on social media appears to show Wilson making remarks, apparently calling Mamdani "temporary," "expendable," "an embarrassment" and "total nonsense." Wilson apparently goes on to call "all Democrats" a "waste of human race."

"Captain James Wilson was transferred on May 4th to the Communications Division within the 911 Call Center in the Bronx," the NYPD said. "His disciplinary process is ongoing. Department policy prohibits an officer, while on duty, from publicly expressing personal views regarding a political party."

The NYPD's Administrative Guide has a section on prohibited conduct. The following appears there as being prohibited for NYPD personnel:

While on duty, endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of

a. Any political party or candidate for public office;

b. Any public police matter or legislation pending before any government body; or

c. Any matter to be decided by a public election, except with the permission of the Police Commissioner

d. Voting on any matter that comes before the community board concerning Police Department activities in the district that the board serves.