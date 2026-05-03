Several people arrested after ICE detains man outside Brooklyn hospital, police say

Several people were arrested when a large crowd gathered outside a Brooklyn hospital after ICE agents detained a man, according to the NYPD.

The incident started when Chidozie Wilson Okeke was detained Saturday night. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Okeke has been in the United States since 2023 after overstaying his visa. The official said he is from Nigeria and was previously arrested for assault and criminal drug possession.

During his arrest, Okeke allegedly didn't comply with officers and tried to punch and elbow them. After, ICE officers escorted Okeke to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center when he requested assistance.

The spokesperson said Okeke was screaming and threw himself to the floor during the medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital to protest against Okeke's arrest, the official said.

"The protestors damaged several ICE vehicles and assaulted ICE officers, resulting in minor injuries to the officers," a statement read.

Police said a total of nine people were arrested Saturday, with eight facing charges such as resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and criminal mischief.

City Council member Sandy Nurse said the NYPD helped clear the street for the ICE vehicle to leave the hospital with Okeke.

"This is a clear violation of our sanctuary city laws. The New York Police Department should not be collaborating with ICE. That is against our laws, so we need to have some answers from our police commissioner," she said.

Nurse said this wasn't a protest but a defense against immigration agents in the community.