Watch live: NYPD announces fentanyl and guns arrest in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is set to announce a drug takedown in Queens.

Sources tell CBS New York police recovered a large amount of drugs laced with fentanyl, as well as guns, at a home in Queens Wednesday morning.

A 10-year-old child was also present in the home with the drugs and guns, sources said.

CBS News New York will carry the news conference live at around 2 p.m.

Word of the arrest comes on the heels of the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, who died after being exposed to fentanyl at a day care in the Bronx. Three other children were hospitalized due to exposure to the drug.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.