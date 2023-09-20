Watch live: NYPD announces fentanyl and guns arrest in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is set to announce a drug takedown in Queens.
Sources tell CBS New York police recovered a large amount of drugs laced with fentanyl, as well as guns, at a home in Queens Wednesday morning.
A 10-year-old child was also present in the home with the drugs and guns, sources said.
CBS News New York will carry the news conference live at around 2 p.m.
Word of the arrest comes on the heels of the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, who died after being exposed to fentanyl at a day care in the Bronx. Three other children were hospitalized due to exposure to the drug.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.