NYPD: 4 suspects wanted after man stabbed on 4 train platform in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for four suspects after a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan. 

According to investigators, the 30-year-old man was stabbed on the southbound 4 platform at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue station. 

It happened just after midnight Saturday after an argument between the victim and suspects escalated into a fight, police said. 

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 12, 2023 / 9:35 AM

