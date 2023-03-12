NYPD: 4 suspects wanted after man stabbed on 4 train platform in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for four suspects after a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan.

According to investigators, the 30-year-old man was stabbed on the southbound 4 platform at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue station.

It happened just after midnight Saturday after an argument between the victim and suspects escalated into a fight, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.