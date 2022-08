NYPD investigating deadly shooting in Far Rockaway

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Queens on Monday night.

The NYPD said the 24-year-old victim was found shot in the head at the Redfern Houses on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway just after 6 p.m.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.