NYPD: 21-year-old woman shot in leg in East New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn.

Investigators said a 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg just after 9 a.m. on Thursday on Seaview Avenue.

East New Yorkers woke up to the sound of gunfire. Police said the victim was shot across the street from the Gateway Center Mall. Residents told CBS2's Kristie Keleshian they heard three to five shots at around 8:30 a.m.

"I heard it. I saw somebody run, but I don't know who it was. They ran to a car and drove off, that's it," Quymell Williams said, adding the car was black.

"Coming downstairs to see that this had happened is definitely a disturbing moment, but over here it have been bad lately," Sharice Brown said.

"Hearing about this makes me wonder if I should move or not in the next few months," Giovanny Luna added.

Police haven't made any arrests and are still investigating whether or not it was a stray-bullet shooting. The victim is said to be in stable condition after being transported to Brookdale Hospital.

Residents in the apartment building believe there should be more guards in the building as they've see an uptick in shootings and stabbings in their neighborhood.