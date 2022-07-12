Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: 2 teenage girls grazed by stray bullets on Bronx playground

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 teenage girls grazed by stray bullets on Bronx playground
2 teenage girls grazed by stray bullets on Bronx playground 00:24

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two teenage girls were hit by stray bullets on a Bronx playground on Monday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the Concourse section of the borough, on Park Avenue and East 163rd Street.

One was grazed in the head. The other was grazed in the leg.

Police said the girls, both 17 years old, were not the intended targets. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police have not made any arrests.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 11:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.