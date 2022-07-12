NYPD: 2 teenage girls grazed by stray bullets on Bronx playground

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two teenage girls were hit by stray bullets on a Bronx playground on Monday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the Concourse section of the borough, on Park Avenue and East 163rd Street.

One was grazed in the head. The other was grazed in the leg.

Police said the girls, both 17 years old, were not the intended targets. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police have not made any arrests.