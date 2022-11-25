Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: 14-year-old shot in leg in Edenwald section of Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Thursday.

The shots rang out it in the Edenwald section of the Bronx during the afternoon.

The incident happened near a playground at the intersection of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue. Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, but may not have been the intended target. She's expected to be okay.

So far, there have been no arrests. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.