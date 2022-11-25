NYPD: 14-year-old shot in leg in Edenwald section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Thursday.

The shots rang out it in the Edenwald section of the Bronx during the afternoon.

The incident happened near a playground at the intersection of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue. Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, but may not have been the intended target. She's expected to be okay.

So far, there have been no arrests.