NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon set for Sunday. Here's the route, road closures and results.

Runners are gearing up for the upcoming NYCRuns Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon set for Sunday. More than 25,000 people are expected to participate.

Here's a guide with what to know for this year's race, including the list of road closures, a map of the course and how to track the results.

Route map for 2026 NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon

Runners will start near McCarren Park at the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg. They will follow the course to the finish line at Prospect Park. The route goes through DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn and Prospect Heights on the way.

When does the half marathon start?

Participants are asked to arrive at the North 12th Street and Bedford Avenue entrance between 5:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Handcycle and wheelchair athletes will be notified by email as to where to arrive.

Here are the arrival times for each wave:

Handcycle/Wheelchair athletes: Arrive between 5:30 a.m. – 6:15 a.m. (6:53 a.m. start)

Wave 1: Arrive between 5:30 a.m. – 6:15 a.m. (7 a.m. start)

Wave 2: Arrive between 6:40 a.m.– 7:10 a.m. (7:40 a.m. start)

Wave 3: Arrive between 7:20 a.m .– 7:50 a.m. (8:20 a.m. start)

Wave 4: Arrive between 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. (9 a.m. start)

Wave 5: Arrive between 8:50 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.(9:40 a.m. start)

Half marathon live tracker and results

Live runner tracking will be available on the Official NYCRUNS Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon App, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app also includes an interactive map of the race.

After the race, results will be posted on the NYCRUNS website here.

Road closures for the half marathon

There will be many road closures in Brooklyn for the race. According to the city, the following streets will be shut down at NYPD's discretion:

Greenpoint Ave from Manhattan Avenue to Franklin Street

Franklin Street from Greenpoint Avenue to Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue from Franklin Street to Williamsburg Street W

Williamsburg Street W from Kent Avenue to Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue from Classon Avenue to Navy Street

Navy Street from Nassau Avenue to York Street

Gold Street from York Street to Water Street

Front Street from Gold Street to Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street from Front Street to Cadman Plaza W



Cadman Plaza W from Old Fulton Street to Court Street

Court Street from Cadman Plaza W to Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street from Court Street to Fulton Mall

Fulton Mall from Joralemon Street to Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue from Dekalb Avenue to Empire Boulevard

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Nostrand Avenue

Ocean Avenue from Flatbush Avenue to Parkside Avenue

No parking:

Bedford Avenue from N 12th Street to Manhattan Avenue

Lorimer Street from Norman Avenue to Driggs Avenue

Berry Street from N 12th Street to 15th Street

Nassau Avenue from N 12th Street to Manhattan Avenue

N 12th Street from Berry Street to Driggs Avennue

Driggs Avenue from Lorimer Street to Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue from Bedford Avenue to Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn Half Marathon forecast

Some residual showers may linger into early Sunday morning, but the majority of the rainfall should be over by sunrise.

CBS News New York

A slow and gradual clearing can be expected for the rest of the day.

With sunshine returning, temperatures will respond accordingly, reaching the mid to upper 50s for highs.