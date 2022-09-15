Watch CBS News
New York News

Adams announces NYCHA leadership shakeup after arsenic scare at Jacob Riis Houses

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Adams shaking up NYCHA leadership
Adams shaking up NYCHA leadership 00:29

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams announced a leadership shakeup at NYCHA on Thursday, just days after tenants of the Jacob Riis Houses feared there was arsenic in their water supply

Greg Russ, who was hired by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, is out as the public housing authority's CEO. 

Russ will be replaced by an interim CEO while a national search for a new leader is conducted. He will remain at the agency for the time being, but is expected to announced his resignation soon. 

The arsenic fears were blamed on poorly conducted tests by an environmental company. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 12:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.