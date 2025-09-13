Residents of NYCHA complexes in Chelsea protest demolition, construction plans

Residents of two NYCHA complexes in Chelsea are speaking out against the agency's plan to demolish and replace their buildings.

They say they're worried about being forced out of their homes for years while construction is completed.

Some NYCHA residents to be moved into temporary units during construction

NYCHA is planning a redevelopment of the Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea (FEC) Houses, which consist of 2,056 apartments.

According to NYCHA, the existing buildings on West 17th and West 26th streets will be demolished and new buildings will be constructed, replacing all 2,056 apartments and creating additional units.

NYCHA says current residents are being offered a Right to Return Agreement that guarantees an apartment equal to the size of their current apartment in a new building.

Construction on the first replacement buildings is scheduled to begin late this year. Fulton House residents should be able to move into their new buildings in 2028, while Elliott-Chelsea Houses residents will have to wait until 2029, NYCHA says.

Under the project's latest timeline, residents of three impacted buildings will be moved into refurbished, vacant apartments in other buildings on the FEC campus during construction. They will eventually have to move again into an apartment in a newly constructed building.

NYCHA says the vast majority of residents will be able to stay in their current apartment until their new apartment is ready in a replacement building.

"That's like a grave digger for me"

Residents of some of the roughly 100 households who will be relocated to temporary units protested Saturday.

They marched to the home of their city councilman, Erik Bottcher.

"I'm 71 years old. If you're telling me that it's going to take five to 15 years before I can come back here and I got to get used to another community [and] another community, that's like a grave digger for me," said Quentin Elliott, a member of the Chelsea Coalition for Public Housing.

"It's very impactful on their health. It's devastating to have to all of a sudden move and not know exactly if you're going be able to come back," said Dr. Jesse Fields, a primary care doctor in Harlem.

In a statement, NYCHA said, in part, "Since 2019, residents have helped to outline a plan that addresses over $900 million in mounting physical needs at Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea while maintaining their rights and protections and creating additional new affordable and mixed-income homes on the campuses. The redevelopment plan delivers a more equitable living experience for NYCHA residents, inclusive of the modern amenities and accessibility features enjoyed by their neighbors in Chelsea."

CBS News New York also reached out to Bottcher's office and has not yet heard back.