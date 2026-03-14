NYCFC tops Rapids 3-1 as Nicolas Fernández scores twice, Talles Magno adds insurance goal

Nicolas Fernández scored twice in the first half and Talles Magno scored late in the second to propel New York City FC to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

NYCFC (3-0-1) jumped in front in the 22nd minute when Fernández scored unassisted and then took a 2-0 lead in the 45th on another unassisted goal by Fernández — off a free kick. It was his fourth goal of the season after scoring three times in 11 appearances last year — his first season in the league.

It was NYCFC's first goal off a free kick since Hannes Wolf did it in May of 2024 against the Philadelphia Union.

Colorado (2-2-0) cut it to 2-1 at halftime when Darren Yapi used an assist from Rafael Navarro in the fourth minute of stoppage time to score. It was the second goal this season for the 21-year-old forward and his 12th in 95 career appearances. Navarro's first assist this season gives him 11 in 79 career matches.

Magno found the net for the first time this season with some help from Maxi Moralez in the 86th minute for an insurance goal. Magno has 15 goals in 86 appearances with the club. Moralez already has three assists, giving him 88 in 221 appearances for NYCFC.

Matt Freese had one save to help NYCFC keep pace with Nashville atop the Eastern Conference,

Nico Hansen saved five shots for the Rapids in his 12th career start.

NYCFC rolled to a 5-0 victory over Orlando City last week in its home opener.

Matt Wells has won twice at home and lost twice on the road in his four matches as the Rapids' coach after coming over from the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspurs.

Up next

Colorado: At Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

New York City: Hosts Inter Miami on Sunday.