Second-half goal surge lifts NYCFC to win over San Jose

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- New York City FC broke a scoreless tie with a three-goal outburst late in the second half and Sean Johnson had three saves in a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action on Sunday.

Keaton Parks scored the first goal for NYCFC (4-3-1) in the 74th minute on a give-and-go with Talles Magno. Gabriel Pereira notched the second goal from inside the box four minutes later. Chris Gloster capped the scoring when he took an overhead pass and beat San Jose keeper JT Marcinkowski to the left side in the 88th minute.

NYCFC outshot the Earthquakes (1-5-3) 24-11 with a commanding 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Marcinkowski finished with eight saves.

NYCFC has scored 14 goals in its last three matches.

The Earthquakes fell to 0-4-0 all-time at Yankee Stadium.

First published on May 1, 2022 / 4:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

