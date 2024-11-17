A nice November Sunday in NYC with rain on the way possibly. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Air quality better Sunday in NYC area - 11/17/24

First Alert Weather: Air quality better Sunday in NYC area - 11/17/24

First Alert Weather: Air quality better Sunday in NYC area - 11/17/24

Sunday forecast

Today will be a near repeat of yesterday, although we are catching a break from the breezy conditions. That's good news for the spread of wildfires, but the elevated risk continues for all of the region.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny as some late day cirrus streams in from the west.

CBS News New York

Tonight

Clouds will be on the increase tonight. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle of rain or quick shower around sunrise tomorrow, but this cold front will move through mainly dry.

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Monday forecast

CBS News New York

Monday starts mostly cloudy, but skies quickly clear behind the front. Once again, winds pick up with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. So, fire spread will be more of a concern.

It'll be closer to normal with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead

CBS News New York

Conditions remain in the 50s for the rest of the week. The good news is there's a decent chance for a steady rain late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Fingers crossed because we really need it!

CBS News New York

First Alert Weather live maps