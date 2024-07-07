Sunday temps are set to reach the low 90s in NYC. Here's the humid First Alert Forecast.

Sunday weather forecast

Sunday will see clouds along with some sunshine. There is a minimal shower/storm risk (about 10%) with very isolated coverage.

Dew points will be a tad lower, but it won't make much of a difference other than taking away 100+ degree heat indices. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it'll feel more like the mid 90s.

With a moderate rip current risk at New York beaches and a low risk along the Jersey Shore, it should be a decent beach day.

NYC pools open late

New York City pools will be open late Sunday because of high heat and humidity all weekend, even amid a citywide shortage of lifeguards.

Outdoor Olympic and intermediate outdoor pools will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday, one hour later than usual. However, some pools will capacity because there are not enough lifeguards on hand.

In addition to extended pool hours, cooling centers are open across New York City.

Remember: Take it easy, stay hydrated, and limit time in the direct sun.

Monday forecast

Despite the hot and humid conditions, Monday may very well be the pick of the week! Highs will top out around 90 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking ahead

Scattered shower/storm chances return Tuesday and continue right into next weekend. It doesn't look like any day is a washout, but heavy rain is possible with any storm as we get into the second half of the week.

Tracking Beryl

Of course, we're also watching Beryl which looks to make landfall as a hurricane along the Texas coast sometime early tomorrow.

First Alert Weather maps