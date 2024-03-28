Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Steady rain through morning and evening commutes

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Milder morning with a steady rain for the commute; steady rain through the afternoon commute, too. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Evening rain with some clearing towards dawn. Blustery and colder with wind chills falling into the 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, blustery and milder. Highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Sun mixing with clouds. Perhaps a shower late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday (Easter): Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild again. Highs near 60.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 6:50 AM EDT

