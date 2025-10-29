Rain, wind and coastal flood concerns as storm blows into NYC area tonight

Rain is expected to roll into the New York City area late Wednesday night, along with gusty winds and chance of coastal flooding.

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day as we deal with the messy conditions, especially during the morning commute.

Then, all eyes will be on the forecast heading into Halloween on Friday and the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Storm timeline Wednesday into Thursday

CBS News New York

More clouds than sun will be in place today, with a shower chance for coastal areas. Highs should reach the mid 50s in most locations.

As Wednesday night rolls in, rain chances start to go up, as well. This will lead us into our First Alert Weather Day on Thursday.

Throughout the day on Thursday, a windswept rain will make for a messy day. While it won't be raining at all times, when it does, it could be heavy. Some thunderstorms may even be embedded within the heavier bands of rain.

CBS News New York

Winds won't be taking much of a break, though, as they'll be gusting between 35-45 mph all day. Those strong winds piling up against the shoreline may lead to some coastal flooding, especially at the Jersey Shore.

Rainfall totals should average between 1-2 inches. Some locations may receive higher amounts before the system starts to move out later on Thursday night.

Updated Halloween forecast

CBS News New York

Although Thursday is looking quite ghastly, Halloween's forecast is mostly dry. A few leftover showers are possible early in the day, but they should be long gone once the trick or treaters hit the pavement.

A gusty breeze will linger through the day, with gusts still in the 35-45 mph range. It also looks to be much cooler than last year, when the high was 81 degrees, which tied the daily record for warmest Halloween ever. Highs this Halloween will struggle get higher than the mid 50s, making it the coolest Halloween in recent years.