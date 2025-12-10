NYC expecting rain Wednesday evening, snow for places north & west

New York City is expected to see rain showers Wednesday, and places north and west of the city are in for more snow.

If you step outside this morning, you'll probably notice it's not nearly as bitter as yesterday. Temperatures are hanging in the 20s and 30s, which feels almost mild compared to that deep chill we had.

But don't get too comfortable, changes are on the way.

By this afternoon, things warm up slightly with highs in the low to mid-40s. Sounds nice, right? Well, keep that umbrella handy.

Showers are expected, and if you're north and west of the city, you'll see some snow, possibly a few inches. It's one of those classic December days, where the weather can't quite make up its mind.

Tonight, leftover showers linger, as colder air settles in. If you're heading out, bundle up, because the wind will make it feel raw.

Tomorrow brings a noticeable shift. Expect windy and colder conditions, with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A stray snow shower could pop up, so don't rule out a quick flurry.

Looking ahead to Friday, the chill sticks around. Highs stay in the 30s, and there's a late chance of snow to keep things interesting.