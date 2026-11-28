The weather in New York City cooperated for the postponed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, but rain will return to the area to start the work week.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday morning due to the threat of heavy rainfall.

Skies will finally clear out overnight. Lows will mainly be in the 30s across the suburbs, while the city will drop to around 40 degrees.

CBS News New York

Clear skies will then continue for the first half of Sunday, before clouds return for the afternoon hours. Highs will be on the mild side, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Our next rainmaker arrives during the overnight hours of Sunday and will last through Monday morning.

Although it will be a quick mover, the rain will be heavy, with most locations likely seeing an inch of rainfall. There may even be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. For areas that see thunderstorms, rainfall totals may reach 2 inches.

CBS News New York

Winds will crank up once again, with gusts between 20-40 mph for the most part. Higher gusts are possible.

The morning commute, along with airport travel, are anticipated be disrupted.

CBS News New York

After around 9 a.m. or so, the rain should come to an end, followed by some sunshine, windy conditions and highs in the mid to upper 50s.