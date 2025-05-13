Rainy weather returns around NYC, with chance of showers the rest of the week

The rainy weather returns Tuesday around New York City and the suburbs, with a chance of showers for the rest of the week.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking when the conditions will be the worst.

Timing out today's rain

CBS News New York

After another stunning stretch of spring weather, it looks like rain is returning to the forecast.

The morning commute wasn't too bad, with just a few drops south and west of the city. And how about those temperatures — right around 60° for many folks.

CBS News New York

For the remainder of the day, the rain will gradually work its way through the city, but it will be in no rush. In fact, some of our northeast suburbs may be completely spared during the daylight hours.

Showers will ultimately overspread the area tonight, however, especially into the overnight hours, so be sure to have the umbrella.

Wet weather will stick around

CBS News New York

Tomorrow, unfortunately, will be the wettest day of the week, with more on-than-off showers, which may be moderate to heavy at times. Temperature-wise, it will also be our coolest day of the week, with highs only in the mid 60s.

As for Thursday, it's not looking nearly as wet, but a couple of showers will be around, especially across the interior. It will be a tad warmer, as well, with highs closer to 70°.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.