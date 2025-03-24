Rainy weather to start the week around NYC. Map shows wintry mix north & west.

It's a rainy start to the work week for New York City and the surrounding area.

We're expecting light rain for the morning commute, but into the lunch hour, the rain will pick up and could be heavy at times. Thereafter, the rain will gradually taper off from west to east, so the trip home shouldn't be so bad.

It's a First Alert Weather Day for the moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds and wintry weather north and west of the city.

Sullivan and Ulster counties are under a winter weather advisory from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to snow and some freezing rain early.

Tomorrow is brighter and blustery, so don't forget the shades. Temperature-wise, we'll climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Things will dry out tonight under partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to fall into the 40s, 30s and 20s.

On Wednesday, after an early shower, it should be quiet the remainder of the day. It will be a little cooler, as well, with highs only around 50.

As for Thursday, it looks like the Yankees' home opener will go off without a hitch, with sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Timing out today's rain

Around 2 a.m.: Rain moves in from west to east. In our northwestern suburbs, where temperatures will be in the lower 30s, snow, mixed with freezing rain is likely before changing over to plain rain after sunrise. Before the changeover occurs, 1-3 inches of snow may accumulate, with a thin layer of ice accretion possible as well. Sullivan and Ulster Counties is where the highest chance of accumulating snow and ice lies.

Between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Moderate to heavy rain can be expected for all areas. The morning commute is likely to be impacted, and ponding on roads may occur. A few isolated thunderstorms could also develop. In addition to the rain, will be gusty winds that may gust between 25-35 mph at times.

Moderate to heavy rain can be expected for all areas. The morning commute is likely to be impacted, and ponding on roads may occur. A few isolated thunderstorms could also develop. In addition to the rain, will be gusty winds that may gust between 25-35 mph at times. After 2 p.m.: Rainy conditions start to wind down, except for eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore, where rain is expected to linger through the early evening hours. In terms of rainfall totals, .50-1" should be the average, with the highest totals found south and east of the city. Despite a washout of a day, high temperatures will be warmer than they were on Sunday, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Once the rain clears out by Monday evening, an overall dry week can be expected, with only a minor chance of rain and snow on Wednesday morning. Temperature wise, no wild swings are anticipated, as highs will be at or slightly above average, in the low to mid 50s.