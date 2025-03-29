Summertime temperatures Saturday in New York before rain returns Sunday. Get the First Alert Forecast.

A weekend filled with rollercoaster temperatures is ahead.

Partial solar eclipse visible Saturday morning in Tri-State Area

Although it won't be like the total solar eclipse of April 2024, there will be a partial solar eclipse, partially visible, in the Tri-State Area for a short time just after sunrise on Saturday morning.

Unlike last year's eclipse, this one will be visible to fewer people. Peak visibility will be hundreds of miles to the northeast, so that gives New York City only a 22% chance of visibility, with a very small window of opportunity to view it: from 6:44-7:04 a.m.

For locations further west, the visibility chance drops to less than 20%. Eastern Long Island has the highest chance of visibility, ranging from 30-40%, while Montauk Point has a 40-50% chance.

Windy, warm Saturday across region

A warm front will lift north of the region on Saturday morning. Once that front moves through, mostly sunny skies will aid in surging temperatures to summertime levels. Highs are expected to range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, which would be the warmest temperatures we've seen since early November.

In addition to the wild warmth, winds will be very active, gusting as high as 40 mph at times. Due to the gusty winds, an increased risk of wildfire development will be in place, especially across New Jersey. A stray shower or storm is possible for areas north of the city during the evening hours.

The summer-like warmth is also almost certain to elevate tree pollen levels to high.

First Alert Weather Day on Monday for possible heavy rain, thunderstorms

Just as quickly as the warm front moved through, it will quickly migrate to the south by Saturday night, sending temperatures back into the 40s and 50s. This will set us up for a much cooler day on Sunday that will feature lots of clouds, drizzle, and light rain.

As if it can't make up its mind, the front will move north of the region once again on Monday, pushing temperatures into the upper 60s to mid 70s. The mild temps will come with higher humidity levels, laying the groundwork for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening.