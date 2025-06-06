Thunderstorms possible as humidity sticks around Tr-State Area

The humid weather sticks around the New York City area to finish the week, and there could be a chance of thunderstorms Friday evening.

Although the city only hit a high of 87 on Thursday, several areas did reach the 90s, making it the hottest day of 2025 so far. While it won't be as hot today, highs will still be warm, reaching the low-to-mid 80s. As for humidity levels, those are already elevated and will continue to rise throughout the day.

As a result of the high humidity levels and a cold front approaching, the chance of showers and thunderstorms does return for this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be on the stronger side, but those will be mainly confined to the northwestern suburbs, which is also where the greatest risk of flash flooding lies. For tonight, the storm chance dwindles, but clouds and mugginess remain. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Then for Saturday, another chance of showers and storms resumes by the afternoon and early evening hours. The highest threat of strong-to-severe storms shifts to areas south and west of the city. Humidity levels will climb even further, while high temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

Clouds won't be in any hurry to leave on Sunday, as most of that day will feature them. Overall, most of the day looks dry, with the chance of showers returning by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s once again, while humidity levels will drop a bit. All in all, conditions look favorable for the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.