First Alert Weather: Sunshine with some wind heading into weekend
Forecast
Today: Clearing, blustery and a little colder this morning with wind chills in the 30s. Mostly sunny and gusty this afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery and cold with wind chills in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Sun mixing with clouds, then a late day shower. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow night: Passing showers.
Looking ahead
Sunday (Easter): Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild again. Highs near 60.
Monday: Chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.