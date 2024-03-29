Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunshine with some wind heading into weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Clear skies this weekend, tracking rain next week
First Alert Weather: Clear skies this weekend, tracking rain next week 02:34

Forecast

Today: Clearing, blustery and a little colder this morning with wind chills in the 30s. Mostly sunny and gusty this afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, blustery and cold with wind chills in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Sun mixing with clouds, then a late day shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow night: Passing showers.

Looking ahead

Sunday (Easter): Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild again. Highs near 60.

Monday: Chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. 

