Watch CBS News
Local News

Map shows freeze warning tonight for NYC area

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold, windy Tuesday night in New York - 4/8/25
First Alert Weather: Cold, windy Tuesday night in New York - 4/8/25 03:25

April is off to a wet and windy start, and the weather doesn't improve much this week around New York City. 

In fact, a freeze warning returns Tuesday into Wednesday morning. So be sure to bring in any sensitive plants, if possible. 

Tri-State weather forecast today

fa-frost-freeze-alerts-2.png
CBS News New York

Finally, the rain is out of here, but it comes with a cost.

Clouds dominated early Tuesday morning before the sun broke. Unfortunately, it's looking like a windy day, with gusts up to around 45 mph, if not stronger. Pair that with temperatures in the mid-40s this afternoon, and it will never feel better than the 30s — bundle up!

jl-fa-freeze-warning.png
CBS News New York

Despite the winds letting up a bit, tonight will be even colder, with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by dawn. A freeze warning has been issued for the city and immediate suburbs from midnight until 9 a.m.

Tracking more rain this week

fa-7-day-11.png
CBS News New York

Sunshine makes another appearance tomorrow and, thankfully, it won't be nearly as windy as today. There will, however, still be a breeze in place, so it will never feel better than the 40s.

Thursday is our next "umbrella handy" kind of day, but it's far from a washout. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs around 50 degrees. 

Friday is the next day worth watching, with potentially organized rain and an isolated threat for flooding.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.