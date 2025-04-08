Map shows freeze warning tonight for NYC area

April is off to a wet and windy start, and the weather doesn't improve much this week around New York City.

In fact, a freeze warning returns Tuesday into Wednesday morning. So be sure to bring in any sensitive plants, if possible.

Tri-State weather forecast today

CBS News New York

Finally, the rain is out of here, but it comes with a cost.

Clouds dominated early Tuesday morning before the sun broke. Unfortunately, it's looking like a windy day, with gusts up to around 45 mph, if not stronger. Pair that with temperatures in the mid-40s this afternoon, and it will never feel better than the 30s — bundle up!

Despite the winds letting up a bit, tonight will be even colder, with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by dawn. A freeze warning has been issued for the city and immediate suburbs from midnight until 9 a.m.

Tracking more rain this week

Sunshine makes another appearance tomorrow and, thankfully, it won't be nearly as windy as today. There will, however, still be a breeze in place, so it will never feel better than the 40s.

Thursday is our next "umbrella handy" kind of day, but it's far from a washout. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs around 50 degrees.

Friday is the next day worth watching, with potentially organized rain and an isolated threat for flooding.