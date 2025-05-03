Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC, N.J. and beyond face potentially severe storms Saturday evening into Sunday

By
John Elliott
John Elliott
John Elliott
John Elliott joined CBS2 in January 2007 as a meteorologist on "CBS2 News This Morning" and "CBS2 News At Noon."
Read Full Bio
John Elliott

/ CBS New York

Rounds of rain to soak NYC area Saturday night into Sunday
Rounds of rain to soak NYC area Saturday night into Sunday 03:45

Saturday presents a mixed bag, with warm weather during much of the day before rounds of potentially severe storms arrive in the afternoon and evening, making for a First Alert Weather event from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. 

Saturday morning and early afternoon will showcase a summer feel, starting in the mid-60s. 

The concern is going to be pockets of heavy rain with an isolated severe storm possible as the day goes on. That can mean potential localized gusty winds, even some hail and frequent lightning. 

The chances of unsettled weather really start to ramp up at around 5 p.m. Heavy rain can bring the chance of localized flooding. Rounds of wet weather will continue through the evening and overnight, and we're not out of the woods Sunday, or even Monday, when more showers are expected to back into our area. 

All in all we may see several inches of rain starting Saturday night through Monday and Tuesday. 

Click here to check the latest conditions

John Elliott
0019-john-elliott-circle-button-1000x1000.png

John Elliott joined CBS2 in January 2007 as a meteorologist on "CBS2 News This Morning" and "CBS2 News At Noon."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.