NYC, N.J. and beyond face potentially severe storms Saturday evening into Sunday

Rounds of rain to soak NYC area Saturday night into Sunday

Saturday presents a mixed bag, with warm weather during much of the day before rounds of potentially severe storms arrive in the afternoon and evening, making for a First Alert Weather event from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Saturday morning and early afternoon will showcase a summer feel, starting in the mid-60s.

The concern is going to be pockets of heavy rain with an isolated severe storm possible as the day goes on. That can mean potential localized gusty winds, even some hail and frequent lightning.

The chances of unsettled weather really start to ramp up at around 5 p.m. Heavy rain can bring the chance of localized flooding. Rounds of wet weather will continue through the evening and overnight, and we're not out of the woods Sunday, or even Monday, when more showers are expected to back into our area.

All in all we may see several inches of rain starting Saturday night through Monday and Tuesday.

