NYC's coldest air of the season arrives Monday. Get the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Forecast: Clouds, showers early Monday in New York - 10/13/24

A battle of the seasons played out across the region Sunday with autumn air to the north and summery air to the south. The autumn air will ultimately win the battle though, as the coldest air of the season arrives by Monday night.

In the meantime, a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm are possible overnight into Monday morning, but rain chances are pretty low.

CBS News New York

November-like temperatures arrive this week

Temperatures on Monday morning will start in the 50s, quickly rise into the mid 60s, then sharply fall into the 40s by sunset with the passage of a cold front and a stiff breeze. That cold front will plunge the area into a November-like air mass, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday. Temperatures will then start to moderate by later this week.

Moderate drought in parts of Tri-State Area

No rain is expected through the next seven days. Parts of the viewing area, including Ocean County, are already in a moderate drought. If this dry pattern that began in late August persists, the whole area will fall into a drought.