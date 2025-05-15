Heavy fog to start the day around NYC. Tracking potentially severe thunderstorms Friday

The rainy weather lets up some Thursday around New York City, but thunderstorms are back in the forecast to close out the week.

We'll go from downpours and flooding on Wednesday, to downright murky on Thursday.

Rainfall totals for New Jersey

This week's soaking rain will help combat the dry conditions, especially in parts of New Jersey.

Basking Ridge in Somerset County saw 2.84 inches Wednesday night, followed by Charlotteburg in Passaic County with 2.04 inches.

High Point in Sussex County and Teterboro in Bergen County both saw over an inch, as well.

Fog, clouds Thursday around Tri-State

Widespread fog — and locally dense fog, at that — was the talk of the morning. In fact, Newark Liberty International Airport was experiencing up to 3 hour delays, and roadway travel was reduced to about half of the posted speed.

Thankfully, the fog will ultimately lift for a good portion of the area by this afternoon. Even so, clouds will dominate, with perhaps an isolated downpour here and there. Outside of all that, it will be a warmer day with highs around 70°.

After a leftover evening shower, fog will overspread the area once again. And much like this morning, we may have some dense fog on our hands, so take it slow out the door.

More thunderstorms in store Friday

The odds of a shower go up on your Friday to about 40%; and with the added heat and instability, there could be a strong thunderstorm, particularly inland. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.

As for Saturday, it's going to feel more like June, with strong thunderstorms back in the forecast.

