Extremely hot weather returning to New York City area with heat advisory mid-week

More extreme weather is on deck for New Yorkers as a heat advisory will be in place for parts of the Tri-State Area.

The temperatures will ramp up as we head towards the middle of the week. A heat advisory is in place from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday for the city and surrounding areas.

The feels-like temperatures will range from 95 to over 100 degrees.

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat and humidity.

What's the weather for today?

Monday is the pick of the week with the day starting off nice and quiet. Temperatures are around 70 degrees in the morning.

It will be mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

CBS News New York

Tonight is clear and mild with lows in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Heat advisory for NYC

Although the upcoming hot stretch is not expected to be as intense or lengthy as the one at the beginning of July, highs in the mid to upper 90s will be widespread. Some locations may reach the century mark once again.

CBS News New York

High heat indices will make it feel very oppressive and could lead to heat-related illnesses.

CBS News New York

Peak heat is expected Wednesday, but it will still be hot to end the week.

Even without another official heat wave, the city will still add a few more days that are 90 degrees or higher. The current count is at nine so far this summer. An average summer in the city has 15 days above 90 degrees. The record in Central Park is 39.

Rain possible for the weekend

Precipitation-wise, not much is expected through the upcoming week.

CBS News New York

The chance of rain comes back by Friday and Saturday. The weather could bring thunderstorms that may be strong to severe.