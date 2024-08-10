Cleanup continues across New York City after remnants of Debby bring down hundreds of trees citywide

NEW YORK – Crews across New York City spent Saturday cleaning up the damage caused by the remnants of Debby.

The city Parks Department said they received more than 500 reports of downed trees citywide. Queens had the highest number of service requests with 216, followed by the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Hundreds of trees fall across NYC as storms move through

With dry weather and the sun on their backs, crews were cleaning up what ended up being a domino effect of damage on the corner of 103rd Street and Christie Avenue in the Corona section of Queens.

"That pole snapped, the tree snapped, and then when it came down, it probably took those [wires] down," neighbor Bob Massano said.

Massano has been living there with his brother Bill for about 50 years. Both said they've never seen a storm this intense on their block that didn't knock out their power.

Massano texted Con Edison, alerting them about potentially dangerous live wires Friday since his electricity was still working at home.

"I was hoping they'd come and shut the power off or they'd do something like that, but Con Ed, I know they were busy," he said.

But the automated responses back weren't helpful.

"We never lost power. They kept saying 'your power's gonna be restored by midnight,' 'your power's gonna be restored by 3 o'clock in the morning.' I kept telling them, that's not the problem, the dangers is the live wires falling on the houses," Massano said.

Con Edison said anyone concerned about downed wires must stay away from them, treat them as if they're live and call 911.

Neighbors along Christie Avenue said multiple cars were damaged, but they're grateful no one got hurt – although there was a close call.

"I saved his life," neighbor William Narvaez said.

Narvaez happened to help a man who was sleeping on the sidewalk move away from a tree moments before it fell. He and crews who were there Saturday said the tree was rotting and it was only a matter of time before it came down. Narvaez was for a walk just before the storm did its damage.

"I was 10 minutes just walking out, and the tree falls," he said. "There is always a reason you are in some places ... I can't even imagine that."

Storms from Debby knock out power to thousands in NYC area

Con Edison said since Friday, there were 4,200 power outages citywide. Most have since been restored.

At its peak, the storm knocked out power to 14,000 Con Ed customers in Westchester County. Saturday evening, there were about 600 customers without power, primarily in Croton, New Castle and Ossining. Con Ed estimates it will have the lights back on for 95% of customers in the county by midnight.

Major outages continued Saturday for JCP&L with 2,500 customers still impacted. PSEG Long Island listed just over 100 customers without power Saturday evening.

In Rockland and Orange counties, just over 100 customers were still in the dark.

PSE&G had a couple dozen outstanding outages in New JErsey.