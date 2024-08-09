Remnants of Debby knock down trees, cause power outages across NYC. Here's a look at the damage.

Remnants of Debby cause tornado, damage across New York

Remnants of Debby cause tornado, damage across New York

Remnants of Debby cause tornado, damage across New York

NEW YORK – After a wet week, strong winds from the remnants of Debby caused damage across New York City and the surrounding area Friday.

A tornado occurred in Ulster County, and across the Tri-State Area, the severe weather knocked down trees and utility lines, causing thousands to lose power and creating a mess for commuters.

Bronx neighborhood loses power after tree falls on power lines

The New York City Office of Emergency Management said it got more than 360 reports of downed trees across the city during Friday's storm.

Woodlawn resident Kieran Hogan came home from work to find a tree blocking his front door.

"Yeah, it was windy, but I wasn't expecting to see that," he said.

The trunk uprooted across East 234th Street off Katonah Avenue, taking a utility pole and power lines down with it.

"I think it was being held by the power lines, and then at some point it snapped because this snapped and it all came crashing down," neighbor Eugene Dana said.

No one was hurt, but about half a dozen parked cars took the hit.

"Hopefully insurance can do something about it," Dana said.

Hundreds of Woodlawn residents are bracing for a night without power. Even some traffic lights were offline at nearby intersections.

"The fridge has no power, so I guess the food is gonna go bad, so I don't know, maybe we'll go to a hotel or something," Dana said.

Winds bring down hundreds of trees across NYC

The wind toppled trees throughout the day from the Bronx to Brooklyn to Queens, where branches crushed a utility pole and engulfed at least two cars on Saint Alstyne Avenue in Corona.

"My concern is, with the wires still live, if that falls, it's gonna hit my neighbor's house and it's gonna come down on my house, and then we'll have to get out of there," Corona resident Bob Massano said.

In Auburndale, a massive tree fell on a home. Thankfully, no one was inside.

"I have to fix the roof, the siding," the homeowner said.

Earlier in the day, the mayor reminded New Yorkers that there was a greater danger of trees falling because the ground was still soaked from rainfall earlier in the week.

The OEM said they'll be following up on service requests throughout the night, so if you see storm damage in your neighborhood, call 311.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.