NYC Transit president calls for justice after attack on MTA worker

NEW YORK -- The president of NYC Transit is calling for swift prosecution and justice after an attack on an MTA worker.

Richard Davey visited Anthony Nelson, 35, at Jacobi Hospital on Saturday, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Nelson, who is a subway cleaner, jumped into action when a man was harassing customers Thursday morning at the Pelham Bay station.

During an altercation, Nelson suffered a broken collarbone and nose.

Now, NYC Transit is urging the Bronx District Attorney to prosecute the unprovoked crime to the fullest extent.

"I hope that she throws the book at this guy who viciously attacked our employee. This has been going on too much, and it's been going on too long here in the city of New York for MTA workers," Davey said.

The suspect, 49-year-old Alexander Wright, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment.