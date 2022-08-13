MTA worker suffers broken collarbone, nose after confronting man harassing straphangers outside Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- An MTA worker is recovering after he was violently attacked by a man harassing straphangers outside a Bronx subway station.

As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, the victim's mom said her son is a father and a hard worker who is dedicated to his job. Among his injuries are a broken collarbone and nose.

"My son is in pain. My son is emotional. It's hard for me to have to see my child laying up there," Lisa Nelson said.

Anthony Nelson suffered broken bones from the attack after police say he jumped into action, but the suspect quickly turned his rage toward Nelson. TWU President Tony Utano says action is needed to better protect workers.

"We need to stop these assaults. Our people did not come to this job to end up in the hospital," he said.

Police say it happened at 8:40 Thursday morning outside the Pelham Bay subway station on Westchester Avenue.

Despite his facial and shoulder injury, the 35-year-old victim was able to help hold down the suspect until officers arrived.

"He's pretty beat up. He came out of surgery. He might have to go back in again Monday," Utano said.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey released a statement saying, "Any assault on a transit worker is outrageous and unacceptable. We've said it before, if you commit a crime in the transit system, you will be caught and face justice. We are grateful for the NYPD's rapid arrest in this case."

Mayor Eric Adams is also committing to work with transit officials to curb the violence.

"This was a very serious assault," he said. "I wanted to come up to the Bronx and let the mother and his wife know that we stand together, and we will continue to be here throughout this traumatic incident that can happen to a family."

Anthony Nelson is recovering at Jacobi Hospital while police say the suspect, 49-year-old Alexander Wright, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment.