Gatherings held in NYC for Transgender Day of Visibility

NEW YORK -- There were informational gatherings in New York City on Thursday for Transgender Day of Visibility.

One was held at the Church of the Covenant on 42nd Street in Midtown East.

The goal was to amplify and uplift transgender voices with panel discussions to talk about challenges and celebrate diversity and pride.

"Today is about us being able to walk proudly just like every other member of our community does on June. Today is our day as a defined group of people to actually talk about how proud we are and that we are visible and able to live our true authentic lives," Inwood resident Bryan Ellicott said.

"Be loud about it. Be loud. Be visible," activist/writer Kim Watson-Benjamin said.

Activists said more funding is needed at all levels of government for outreach groups, to establish additional safe spaces and make more resources available.