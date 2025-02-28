NYC teen accused in subway joyride allegedly caught with stolen MTA equipment

NYC teen accused in subway joyride arrested again after stealing MTA equipment, police say

A New York City teenager who was involved in taking a subway train for a joyride in January has been arrested again, this time for stealing MTA equipment, police say.

15-year-old caught with MTA radios, keys, employee ID

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Bronx on Thursday after allegedly stealing MTA radios, keys and an employee's ID. Pictures from Instagram appear to show the teen and another individual standing on a train wearing orange vests and carrying a large ring of keys and a large bag.

The teen was supposedly caught after he walked through his school's metal detector in the Bronx and the alarm sounded. We're told he dropped his backpack and ran back to his home, where he was later arrested.

We're also told he's suspected in at least five other incidents of theft of property from MTA trains and moving trains.

A police source tells CBS News New York he was one of four kids arrested in January's R train joyride.

In this latest case, the city's law department is confirming the minor is being charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. These actions are said to have taken place between Feb. 18-25.

We're told the teen is being held behind bars at a juvenile detention facility. He's expected to face a judge in Bronx County Family Court on Monday.

MTA officials address safety concerns

Transit officials addressed the safety concerns during Wednesday's MTA board meeting.

"Someone needs to find a way to make sure that recidivist subway criminals face consequences," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

"Our engineering team put together a quick fix, which essentially alerts the tower team, tower operator or dispatcher, to when there's an unauthorized move," MTA Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said. "Some efforts that are going into securing the cabs themselves – cab door locks, an additional lock which would be coded and keyed so that only individuals who have that specific key would be able to gain entry."